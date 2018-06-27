Owen Dowling

Sometimes it’s a supposedly ambitious junior turning up to a meeting without a single thing with which to take notes. Sometimes it’s a senior type spending the whole meeting staring at the tiny screen of their phone. Or it could be the strange creature who takes a call in the middle of the meeting and whispers into their phone with a hand over their mouth, as if that will somehow stop the sound from travelling.

Business meetings are often overrun with this sort of behaviour, which I call “prop signalling”. Your choice of stationery or tech is an all-too-transparent reflection of how much – or how little – you’re bringing to the room.

I’ve had the joy of working all over the globe, and I’ve seen some shocking prop signalling from the entire spectrum of seniority.

Read more: Here’s what to consider during business meetings abroad

Yet there’s often some underlying reason for it: such behaviour is a deliberate signalling of how the offending attendee feels about the meeting organiser, or their career advancement, or their dodgy boiler at home.

In ascending order of offence to the meeting presenter, these are the nominees for worst meeting props – and what they mean.

Recycled notebook and pen

You’re listening to me, and to Mother Earth. But mate, that plastic biro spoils the image. At least you’re taking notes, though.

No notepad

This tells the meeting organiser: “I wasn’t prepared for anything interesting to be said, or anything important to happen, but at least I’m not looking at my smartwatch like that idiot over there”.

If you’re engaging in the meeting and throwing out new ideas, you can probably get away with it, but most people will just remember that you looked like you forgot the meeting was even happening.

Laptop open and email alerts on loud

“I’m needed, I’m needed, I’m needed.” You’re probably not needed. Mute your computer, and get stuck in.

Taking a phone call

“I’m owning this,” you seem to be saying. “Look at me, as I stride out the door. Yes, it is I, breaking your meeting in twain. But I will fix it when I stride back in.” Except, this person rarely fixes anything.

Looking at a smartwatch

I’m sorry, but this is the worst. The Olympian of the passive-aggressive world. The organiser’s voice falters and their self-esteem withers with each ponderous stare at the wrist. You are probably in league with the devil. We look forward to artificial intelligence making your job redundant.

Ultimately, if you find yourself hosting a meeting where everyone’s glued to a screen of some description, you’re in a place where the action is happening outside the meeting. And the question is, why have the meeting at all?

We’ve all sat in meetings and wanted to channel our inner Oliver Cromwell, hurl a mug of lukewarm green tea over all those people clearly not paying attention, and repeat his famous cry: “you have sat too long here for any good you have been doing”. (Cromwell would have run a great meeting. I wouldn’t say he was an ideas man, though….)

But if you want to fix a broken meeting culture, then you need to understand these behaviours, and create an environment where ideas can flow.

My suggestion for better meetings is simple. Take the responsibility for writing away from the individual, and put it all on a whiteboard for everyone to see. Create a virtuous circle; it’s amazing how soon people start to feel that maybe they will be heard. An idea or two will pop up, grow in front of their eyes, and soon they’ll be leaving those bloody smartwatches on their desks.

Read more: Podcast: Manners maketh man? Debrett's solves your work etiquette dilemmas