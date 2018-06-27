Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, risk consulting, banking and advisory. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Gordon Dadds

Gordon Dadds, the legal and professional services firm, has appointed a new dispute resolution partner Melanie Hart. Melanie joins from Harbottle & Lewis and comes with over 15 years of experience in corporate, commercial and individual disputes. Melanie’s extensive experience in the tech, media and entertainment sectors will bolster Gordon Dadds’ existing practice where she will work alongside Nick Goldstone, head of dispute resolution. Melanie is a solicitor advocate and also sits on The Law Society’s civil justice committee tasked with reviewing and promoting improvements in civil justice.

JCRA

Leading financial risk consultancy, JCRA, is delighted to announce appointment of Caroline Saadoun as director of business development. Caroline joins the business from ANZ where she was the director of rates sales responsible for covering institutional clients across Europe. She has over 10 years’ capital markets experience including roles with Citigroup and CBA prior to ANZ. Caroline will work across JCRA’s key sectors including real estate, private equity and infrastructure.

Wyelands Bank

Wyelands Bank, set up to help small and medium businesses, has appointed Ian Flaxman as Managing Director, working capital solutions. Ian will focus on expanding Wyelands Bank’s asset-based lending offering, helping provide businesses with greater access to funding. Ian has 20 years’ experience in the asset-based lending industry, and has a track record of building successful UK teams that specialise in supply chain, receivable, inventory and asset-based lending. Prior to joining Wyelands Bank, he was a director at HSBC where he was responsible for deal structuring and execution of large corporate asset-based lending facilities. Before HSBC, he held senior management positions with Credit Agricole, Aldermore Bank, and the National Australia Group all with a focus on asset-based lending.

Maitland

Maitland, the global advisory and fund administration firm, has appointed Tim Oddy as senior relationship manager for its UK and EU funds business. Tim joins from Ballybunion Capital where he was managing director UK providing AIFM, ManCo, designated person and MLRO services to alternative investment funds and UCITS in Ireland and other jurisdictions across a range of asset classes. Tim has over 35 years of experience in relationship and business development and a high level of sector expertise in areas such as securities services and fund administration.

