Mike Turner

To say that the UK economy is at a crossroads would be an understatement. Brexit uncertainty, struggling high streets, and a looming tariff war make it vitally important that the UK plays to its economic strengths and does everything it can to help its industries thrive.

It is therefore ironic that there are calls for restrictive measures to clamp down on the public’s use of recyclable, British-made, paper cups.

The so-called latte levy or tea tax risks damaging the paper cup manufacturing industry – an unsung British success story that directly creates 1,700 skilled manufacturing jobs, and supports an extra 130,000 jobs in the supply chain.

​Independent research has shown the damage that a levy on already recyclable paper cups would do. A 25p tax could cause 11,000 direct job losses and wipe £819m from the economy through lost sales and the impact of redundancies. This alone would be devastating, but a further study has found that a third of people would visit our already struggling high streets less if faced with an additional tax on take-away hot drinks.

More needs to be done to ensure that greater numbers of paper cups are recycled. The Paper Cup Alliance’s Industry Action Plan commits to boosting the number of cups recycled to 85 per cent by 2030, a target in line with other recyclable paper products. However, given that cups make up just 0.7 per cent of total paper packaging waste, the proposals for an environmental levy on an already recyclable product are disproportionate, and risk decimating a successful sector of our manufacturing industry. Additionally, only recyclable paper cups meet the stringent health, safety, and food hygiene regulations to keep consumers safe – particularly important when supplying hospitals, schools, and care homes.

The recycling challenge for paper cups is not a one of technology or capacity. There are five recycling facilities in the UK that process paper cups. One of these facilities has the capacity to recycle 2.5bn coffee cups – that’s the amount we use on UK high streets every year. Additionally, there are already more than 4,000 paper cup recycling points across 92 per cent of local authorities.

The real challenges relate to public awareness and infrastructure. In recent months, sections of the media have mistakenly branded paper cups as unrecyclable. This misinformation has been unhelpful and is likely to decrease overall recycling rates. Recent initiatives by Network Rail, Heathrow Airport and environmental charity Hubbub should be applauded for tackling the misinformation around the recyclability of paper cups and working with retailers to develop a clear and consistent labelling scheme advertising the recyclability of their cups is a key part of the Paper Cup Alliance’s Industry Action Plan on cup waste.

Transporting cups from the consumer to the recycling facility is key and so the development of infrastructure is the second challenge that the cup manufacturing industry faces. The UK and devolved governments, local authorities, waste management companies, and other relevant parties need to work together to address this. Although the number of paper cup bins is steadily increasing restrictive planning laws, bureaucracy and a lack of political will are hampering the speed that we can get them onto the high street for consumer usage. Rather than taxing the High Street and the paper cup manufacturing industry, and the thousands of jobs that they create, we call on the UK and devolved governments and local authorities to work with us on a plan to build the recycling infrastructure fit for the 21st Century which will increase paper cup recycling rates.

We are committed to ensuring that 85 per cent of paper cups are recycled by 2030. However, if we are to make this ambition a reality without damaging the industry through taxation, then government and local authorities must work with us to improve public awareness and develop the infrastructure needed to transport cups from the hands of consumers to the recycling plants.

