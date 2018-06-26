Sainsbury's defends new contracts as petition is presented to head office

Alys Key

Sainsbury's has insisted its changes to staff pay will make salaries fairer after a petition opposing the new contracts garnered thousands of signatures

MP Siobhain McDonagh and a group Sainsbury's employees handed the petition to managers at Sainsbury's head office today. It was signed by more than 120,000 people via Change.org, objecting to the contract changes.

McDonagh has previously written to the Prime Minister expressing concern for a small number of Sainsbury's employees who are not in line to receive a pay rise under the changes.

Sainsbury's has committed to topping up the pay of these workers for at least 18 months to ensure nobody earns less money than they do currently. The supermarket will also review the contracts in 2020.

Read more: Sainsbury's sales dip while Ocado and Lidl gain in latest grocer data

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said that the supermarket is investing £110m in the pay changes and is introducing “one fair and consistent contract for all Sainsbury's store colleagues".

"At present we have colleagues working side by side in stores every day, carrying out the same role but being paid different amounts and that’s not fair. Our plans will see over 120,000 colleagues receive a significant pay rise making Sainsbury’s the highest paying major retailer in the country.

“We appreciate that a small minority of colleagues will not benefit from these changes and that’s why we have protections in place to ensure that no-one will earn less than they do today.”

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford, also attended the event. He told City A.M.: "We're going to keep the pressure up - in parliament if we have to."

Read more: Asda and Sainsbury's bosses grilled by MPs over merger