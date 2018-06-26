Inaugural TripAdvisor Awards reveal the UK's highest rated experiences

Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Today TripAdvisor announced the winners of its first-ever Travellers' Choice awards for Experiences, with a London to Stonehenge day trip being voted the best experience on offer in the UK.

The awards, which recognise 345 experiences, tours, and activities globally, uses an algorithm that looks at business reviews, opinions, and popularity over the last year to determine the winners.

Although a distinctly Italian experience - a cooking class in a Tuscan farmhouse followed by a local market tour - won out, day trips from London to Stonehenge and Glasgow to Loch Ness both appeared in the top 25 globally and were the top rated experiences in the UK.

Read more: These have been named the top cities for business travel in Europe

A London Rock Music Tour, which delves deep into the musical history of the capital, and a Warner Bros. Studio Tour about the making of Harry Potter are third and fourth on the UK list respectively.

Rounding out the UK's top five is another day trip to Loch Ness, this time from Edinburgh, while the rest consist of hop-on hop-off tours, visits to the Tower of London, and a day trip in Belfast.

TripAdvisor spokesperson James Kay said: "Travel is all about new experiences and these awards, decided by reviews and ratings from the TripAdvisor community, showcase some of the best things to do around the world for every type of traveller."

Top 10 experiences in the UK

1. Inner Circle Access of Stonehenge including Bath and Lacock Day Tour from London - £139 2. Loch Ness, Glencoe, and the Highlands Small Group Day Trip from Glasgow - £44 3. London Rock Music Tour - £35 4. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter - £77 5. Loch Ness, Glencoe and the Highlands Small Group Day Trip from Edinburgh - £46 6. Tower of London Entrance Ticket including Crown Jewels and Beefeater Tour - £26 7. The Original London Sightseeing Tour: Hop-on Hop-off - £32 8. City Sightseeing Edinburgh Hop-on Hop-off Tour - £15 9. Tower of London, Changing the Guard, Thames Cruise with Harrods Cream Tea or London Eye Upgrade - £99 10. Giant's Causeway Day Trip from Belfast - £20

Top 10 experiences in the world