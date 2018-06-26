Catherine Neilan

Brexit secretary David Davis has hailed as a "landmark moment" the fact the EU Withdrawal Bill has received royal assent from the Queen, enshrining it in law.

The bill took nearly a year to pass, after first being introduced in Parliament last summer, with more than 250 hours of debate in the Commons and the Lords, more than 1,400 amendments tabled, and one serious challenge over the meaningful vote.

This is just the first of at least four more Brexit-themed acts the government must pass before next March, including specific bills on customs, trade, immigration and one on the final deal.

The Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) said the "historic act" would make sure the UK’s laws – entwined with over 40 years of EU law – "continue to work from the day we leave, ensuring a smooth and orderly exit".

It does this by transferring EU law into UK law where appropriate and creating temporary powers to correct the laws that will no longer operate appropriately.

Work to prepare the UK's statute book for Brexit will begin in the coming weeks as government departments start to lay the relevant secondary legislation in Parliament - it is expected around 800 pieces of secondary legislation will be required before the process is complete.

Davis said: “This is a landmark moment in our preparations for leaving the European Union.

“The EU Withdrawal Act is a vital piece of legislation that will ensure we have a functioning statute book for exit... We will now begin the work of preparing our statute book, using the provisions in this act, to ensure we are ready for any scenario, giving people and businesses the certainty they need.”