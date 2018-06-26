Josh Mines

Eutelsat has dramatically withdrawn its interest in buying British satellite firm Inmarsat just hours after it originally said it would join the bidding war for the company.

Shares in the company were trading around 11 per cent lower this afternoon in response to Eutelsat saying it would not make an offer for the £2.8bn company.

French firm Eutelsat, which counts 38 satellites and claims an audience of 274m people, said yesterday that it was considering putting in a bid for Inmarsat. Under takeover rules, Eutelsat had until 23 July to announce a firm intention to make a bid or rule itself out of the bidding war.

But in a second statement today, it confirmed the latter, saying "it does not intend to make an offer for Inmarsat".

The London-based firm has already turned down an approach from American comms company Echostar, after it undervalued the business.

Echostar already has a three per cent stake in the business, and Eutelsat pulling its interest may open the door to another bid. It has until 6 July to make a second offer.

Inmarsat investors have had a tough time of it in recent years, as its price slumped below 340p in April from 1,100 at the end of 2015.

Eutelsat's offer saw shares rise again to 631.8p yesterday afternoon, but today's news sent them crashing down to 559.2p at the time of writing.

