Millennial homeowners are advising their peers to carry on renting

Almost half of all property-owning millennials would advise their peers not to buy a house, according a new report.

Around 45 per cent of homeowners between 21 and 35 think that people their own age should carry on renting, with one in five viewing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a better investment than property.

The research carried out by Get Living, the build-to-rent firm responsible for the development of the Olympic Athletes’ Village, also found that 37 per cent of millennial homeowners had complained that the value of their property was lower than it was 12 months ago.

The findings come amid new mortgage figures this morning that show while May's average mortgage approvals were the highest in four months, they are still below their average in the last twelve months.

Neil Young, chief executive of Get Living, said: "These results provide an insight into a generation in the vanguard of the new on-demand subscription society where it’s increasingly common to rent, rather than buy, with the likes of Netflix, Spotify and Uber leading the way and now homes set to follow."

Young added: "These shifts can’t be ignored. It’s time the property sector grew up too and changes the way homes are built, managed and experienced. For us that means we need to continue to make renting a simpler, fairer and positive experience – not just in London but across the UK."

