Leading UK law firm Ashurst announces 11 per cent partner profit jump

James Booth

UK top 10 law firm Ashurst has posted an 11 per cent increase in partner profits with the average equity partner taking home £743,000 last year.

The Anglo-Australian firm grew revenue by four per cent to £564m from £541m, and average profit per equity partner (PEP) by 11 per cent to £743,000 in the year to 30 April.

Managing partner Paul Jenkins hailed “double-digit revenue growth” across key UK practices which he said “reflects a continued emphasis on driving revenue and profitability by focusing on clients, high performance and implementing further initiatives to improve efficiency and innovation in service delivery”.

Ashurst has turned its fortunes around in the last two years after going through a rocky period characterised by falling revenue and profits and partner defections to rival firms.

A member of the so-called ‘silver circle’ of City law firms that form the chasing pack behind the likes of Linklaters and Allen & Overy, Ashurst has come under pressure in recent year from US market entrants which have looked to hire away leading partners.

Like the now defunct firm SJ Berwin which merged with Anglo-Chinese firm King & Wood Mallesons before collapsing last year, Ashurst specialised in areas such as private equity and structured products which were attractive to elite US firms entering the City legal market with large chequebooks.

Ashurst responded to market pressures by refocusing its strategy around sectors such as project finance and infrastructure and revamping its remuneration model to better reward and retain its top performers.

Last week the firm received regulatory approval to open its ninth European office in Luxembourg in a move aimed at capitalising on an expected Brexit-related increase in financial services work.

Recent deals include advising a consortium of investors on the acquisition Cory Riverside Energy from Strategic Value Partners and acting for Ladbrokes Coral on its £4bn acquisition by GVC.

Ashurst's positive results follows on from a string of UK firms which have announced strong 2017-18 results in recent weeks.

This week Simmons & Simmons announced revenue growth of 12 per cent to £354m and an eight per cent increase in PEP to £686,000, Pinsent Masons boosted revenue by six per cent to £449.8m and PEP by 4.4 per cent to £653,000 and last month the non-US arm of Eversheds Sutherland announced double-digit revenue and PEP increases taking turnover to £494.6m and PEP to a record high of £812,000.