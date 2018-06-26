Here's how you can get a free iced coffee this week

Alys Key

Pret a Manger is giving out free iced coffees this Friday to celebrate its new summer menu.

Iced coffee is available from today at over 200 Pret branches, including most of its City locations.

On Friday 29 June, staff will spend an hour giving away the cold drink for free.

But there's a catch. Pret hasn't said what time the free-for-all will be happening, so you'll just have to keep an eye on its social media to get a clue on the day.

Clare Clough, Pret’s food & coffee director, said: “In the US, Pret customers make the switch from hot to iced coffee as soon as the sun comes out. Over the last year, we’ve noticed interest growing in the UK so we’re introducing the offer to many more shops.

“When enjoyed over ice, the flavour profile changes; the sweetness and acidity of our organic coffee is more noticeable, and adding milk creates a sweeter, creamier coffee.”

Read more: Nestle pays Starbucks $7.15bn for rights to sell branded coffee

The iced coffee is served in a recyclable plastic cup with a paper straw, after Pret committed to a raft of measures to eradicate plastic waste. These include selling its own reusable coffee cups, 50p discount for those using reusable cups, and a plastic bottle deposit scheme.

Pret A Manger was sold to a new owner last month, after 10 years with private equity firm Bridgepoint. The chain announced that its 12,000 staff would each receive a £1,000 bonus as a result.

Read more: Pret a Manger bosses are about to get a very big payout