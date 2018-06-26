Philip Hammond says trade war will be 'a disaster for everyone'

Mary McDougall

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that Donald Trump's trade battles could turn into a global disaster.

"I very much hope that we can avoid a full-scale trade war (because) that would be a disaster for everyone, not least for the United States," Hammond told Indian news Channel CNBC-TV18 today.

Trump has upset many US trading partners this year with a slew of tariffs starting with those on steel and aluminium imports earlier this year. The EU, Mexico, Canada and India have been among economies to announce retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars of US products.

Yesterday Harley-Davidson announced its decision to shift some of its production of motorcycles intended for European customers out of the US, in order to avoid European tariffs.

China and the US have also shared aggressive trade-war rhetoric, with the tariffs due to come into effect next month on $50bn worth of goods on both sides. Trump is further expected to confirm a crackdown on Chinese investment in US technology this week, intended to throw a spanner into China's 'Made in China 2025' initiative to raise its stature in the global tech sector.

The escalating tit-for-tat trade dispute between the US and other major economies has rattled financial markets in recent days, as global investors fret over the wider economic fallout of Trump's “America first” agenda. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped again today, closing down more than 20 per cent from a recent high in January.

Hammond, who is in Mumbai for the annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, said the UK would continue to support international free trade.

"Whatever happens, the UK will remain an outspoken proponent of open markets and free trade, low tariff barriers and low non-tariff barriers," he said in the CNBC interview.

