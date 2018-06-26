Alexandra Rogers

Any new licence granted to Uber after its old one was revoked last year would have to be subject to an audit review after six months, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

TfL's director of licencing, Helen Chapman, gave evidence today at an appeal in which Uber is attempting to show it has changed its ways and is worthy of a new 18-month licence.

Chapman told Westminster Magistrates' Court that TfL had endured "five years of a very difficult relationship with Uber where Uber has felt it hasn’t required regulation".

"We haven't had any of the issues we've had with Uber with any of the other 2,400 operators in London," she said.

Today marks the second day of the crunch appeal over Uber's licence. Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot is expected to deliver her verdict at 5pm this evening.

TfL refused to extend Uber's licence in September last year after finding that it was not a "fit and proper" person to hold a private operator's licence in the capital.

Read more: Uber's 'probation-style' attitude to reform is likely to save it in Londo

Its concerns centred on safety, and especially Uber's reluctance to report criminal incidences to the police, governance and its relationship with the regulator.

Uber's former policy was not to report incidences to the police lest it breach the rights of the passenger.

Chapman told the court there had been "appalling" cases where Uber did not report anything to the police, before it undertook a review into the problem.

"Albeit it was all too late in our view because public safety has been compromised in that time," she said.

Uber has since taken a number of steps it says prove that it is now satisfies TfL's "fit and proper" test. It applied for a "probation-style" 18-month licence rather than a five-year licence to show it was taking reform seriously.

However, at yesterday's court hearing Arbuthnot indicated an 18-month licence may be too long.

When asked by Uber's lawyer, Tom de la Mare QC, whether the company's relationship with TfL had improved in the time since its licence was revoked, Chapman replied: "It certainly works better when an operator is seeking permission rather than forgiveness."

Read more: Uber admits TfL was 'perfectly correct' to revoke its London licence