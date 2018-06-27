Sebastian McCarthy

London retained its title as the most dynamic city for business in Europe today, as the capital saw off the likes of Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin to finish top of the index for the second year running.

Attracting talent, spurring innovation and increasing productivity were among the factors which made London the leading European city for its ability to adapt to economic changes and urban development.

The analysis ranked 130 European cities across six categories (innovation, inspiration, inclusion, interconnection, investment and infrastructure), with London leading the way in every bracket other than inclusion.

Savills, the estate agent giant which carried out the research, said that major transport projects like the new Elizabeth line scheduled to begin operations at the end of the year were key to the growth in wealth and population which will fuel success in commercial real estate markets.

The study also showed that four other UK cities scored in the European top 20, with Cambridge (2nd), Oxford (8th), Edinburgh (12th) and Bristol (16th) all scoring highly on the index.

Top five most dynamic cities in Europe 1. London 2. Cambridge 3. Paris 4. Amsterdam 5. Berlin

Irfan Younus, head of research in Europe for Savills IM, said: "While London’s continued dominance as Europe’s leading ‘supercity’ will reassure those investors concerned by Brexit, new developments such as Crossrail, which opens later this year, and the Greenwich Peninsula - a formerly underdeveloped area that is fast becoming a vibrant community for living, working and recreation - underlines the scale of its ability for self-improvement."

Jules Pipe, deputy mayor of London for planning, regeneration and skills, said: "Once again, London is at the top of the international rankings for dynamic cities because the fundamentals which make it such an attractive place to locate remain incredibly strong."

Pipe added: "Crossrail and the North London line extension are just two projects which are opening up new parts of London for investment."