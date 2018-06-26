Boris Johnson stands by 'f*** business' comments

Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson has failed to deny reports he said "f*** business", instead suggesting his comments were aimed at lobbyists.

The foreign secretary was accused of uttering the four-letter word to dismiss an EU diplomat's concerns about how firms would continue to trade after Brexit. According to The Telegraph he was speaking with Belgium’s ambassador to the EU, Rudolf Huygelen, in Lancaster House, London when he made the comments which have sparked a major row between the Conservative party and industry.

Labour MP and former frontbencher Owen Smith asked about Johnson's comments in the context of "legitimate concerns" raised by businesses including Airbus about the government's handling of Brexit.

During Foreign Office Questions this afternoon Johnson told MPs: "I don't think anybody could deny the passionate support of this government for business."

Fresh from his whistle-stop trip to Afghanistan, which kept him out of the country over the Heathrow vote, Johnson added: "It may be that from time to time expressed scepticism about some of the views about those who profess to speak up for business."

Johnson was not the only Cabinet minister to get the government into hot water over its relationship with business, with health secretary Jeremy Hunt telling the Marr Show it was "inappropriate" for Airbus to have warned that it could pull out of the UK in the event of a no deal.

Yesterday business secretary Greg Clark attempted to smooth over the affair by insisting they should be "listened to with respect".

Today Prime Minister Theresa May continued the charm offensive, telling the Times CEO Summit: “It’s right that we listen to the voice of business."

She added that she valued the contribution they had made during negotiations - despite it being widely acknowledged that access had been restricted in the run-up to the elections.

"We have listened carefully to business throughout," she said.

