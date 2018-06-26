Alys Key

A reverse takeover has put a boutique hotel group on the Nex Exchange Growth Market today, raising over £500,000.

Turf to Table, a three-site group of gastropub hotels, was acquired by the Aim cash shell Sovereign Mines of Africa.

The company, which operates The Five Alls and The Plough in Lechlade as well as The Bull Hotel in Fairford, has now been renamed Barkby Group.

Rather than remaining on the junior market, the company re-listed on Nex today, raising £547,500.

The business was founded by Sebastian Snow, a chef who has trained with Anton Worrall Thompson.

Following the transaction, Barkby is seeking to create new gastropubs, tapping into the market for individual non-branded pubs with boutique accommodation.

The directors of the cash shell which engineered the reverse takeover include chairman Giles Clarke, who is the founder of Majestic Wine and former chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

