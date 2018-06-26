Josh Mines

Outdoor advertising titan JCDecaux ventured further into the Australian market today as it snapped up Aussie ad group APN Outdoor in a $831m (£627.8m) deal.

The deal is still subject to clearance by the Aussie regulator, the Competition and Consumer Commission.

JCDecaux will pay A$6.7 in cash for each APN Outdoor share - pricing the company at around A$1.1bn.

Read more: JCDecaux boss talks London's digital landscape

Jean-François Decaux, co-chief executive officer of JCDecaux, said:

This acquisition is a significant milestone in JCDecaux’s history in Australia, which is the seventh largest advertising market worldwide, where we have been growing organically since 2000. APN Outdoor is very complementary to our existing street furniture assets and through this acquisition, JCDecaux will be attractively positioned to provide a compelling proposition to compete more effectively in the Australian media market where out-of-home accounts for six per cent of advertising spend, of which almost 50 per cent is digital. Finally, we are delighted to enter New Zealand, a fast-growing market.

APN is one of the leading out-of-home media companies in Australia and New Zealand, operating in large billboards and transit, rail and airport advertising.