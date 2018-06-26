Sebastian McCarthy

One of the world’s most expensive private islands that has been the backdrop to Bond films and Pirates of the Caribbean is up for sale today for $85m (£64m).

Little Pipe Cay has five houses and four private beaches that are situated on the 38 acres of the island located in the Central Bahamas.

Until 15 years ago the island was uninhabited, but the current owners have transformed the island into one of the priciest pieces of holiday property in the world.

Read more: Here’s your chance to be the Branson of the Bahamas

Edward de Mallet Morgan, head of Knight Frank’s Caribbean desk, said: "It is a great privilege to be exclusively managing the sale of one of the most exciting real estate assets I have ever worked on. A true, once in a lifetime, incredible private island. Little Pipe Cay is what dreams are made of."

Read more: How to hire a private island

As one of an archipelago of 365 clays and islands known as "The Exumas", the luxury private resort is based near "Pig Island", the destination renowned for its swimming pigs.