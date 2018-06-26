Bank of England policymakers caution over Brexit outlook

Mary McDougall

Brexit may cause a "temporary lull in the economy" incoming Bank of England monetary policy committee member Jonathan Haskel warned today.

Haskel, who will replace Ian McCafferty in August, told the Treasury Select Committee in his appointment hearing that if "Brexit disadvantages our trading relationships that is worse for the economy."

In the hearing, productivity expert Haskel struck a more dovish tone than outgoing McCafferty who voted for a rate increase last week. “The first risk involved in raising interest rates would be if this is done too quickly, disturbing investment and borrowing plans by more than would have been expected,” Haskel said.

Haskel told the committee that gauging labour market slack is difficult due to unconventional forms of work, such as zero-hours contracts, adding “there may well be much more slack than we think”. Sterling dropped by 0.3 per cent to $1.32 on the news as if he's right, rate rises could be later than expected.

McCafferty also cautioned on monetary policy today saying the BoE must address public concern about the effectiveness of its £435bn quantitative easing programme, to avoid having its hands tied during a future economic crisis.

The BoE bought £60bn of government debt in the aftermath of the June 2016 Brexit vote to address uncertainty and worries over productivity and growth. This added to substantial stimulus provided between 2009 and 2012 following the financial crisis.

McCafferty said he had been struck by public distrust of the programme during his visits to businesses and consumer groups in recent years.

“It seems there is a surprisingly widespread belief that QE was ineffective in a macro-economic sense, while introducing serious distortions into the economy in terms of asset bubbles and inequality,” McCafferty told Reuters.

Such views were “misperceptions”, he added.

McCafferty stressed that such views should be addressed by the BoE publishing more research on the effectiveness of quantitative easing. If left unaddressed, it could limit the BoE's scope for policy action in the next downturn.

Brexit is also likely to slow productivity growth, adding to upward inflation pressures, he said.

