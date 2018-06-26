Josh Mines

Media giant AT&T has agreed to buy advertising software company AppNexus in a tie-up worth around $1.6bn (£1.2bn).

AT&T said the takeover would help it invest in the growth of its advertising platform and consolidate in advanced TV advertising.

It follows AT&T's mega merger with Time Warner being approved earlier in June, which will allow the company to advertise with the TV channels it acquired through the deal.

The Wall Street Journal reports the deal to be worth around $1.6bn.

The merger will bring across AppNexus' team of 400 software engineers and product managers when it is joined with AT&T's advertising and analytics division.

AppNexus is a cloud-based software company which optimises programmatic online advertising.

"Ad tech unites real-time analytics and technology with our premium TV and video content,” said AT&T Advertising & Analytics chief executive Brian Lesser. "So, we went out and found the strongest player in the space.

"AppNexus has scale of infrastructure, advanced technology and diverse talent. The combination of AT&T advertising & analytics and AppNexus will help deliver a world-class advertising platform that provides brands and publishers a new and innovative way to reach consumers in the marketplace today."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Brian O’Kelley, chief executive of AppNexus added:

Innovation is core to the heritage of both AT&T and AppNexus, and we have an exciting opportunity to chart the future course of advertising together. Combining AT&T’s incredible assets with our technology, we will help brands and marketers power new advertising experiences for consumers. It’s what the market is asking for, and together we’re poised to deliver it.

