Tuesday 26 June 2018 11:37am

Spanish operating giant vows to move its international holding from the UK amid Brexit concerns

 
Sebastian McCarthy
The Debate Over The Third Runway At Heathrow Airport Continues
The troublesome news for Heathrow comes only a day after parliament voted to approve a third runway at the airport (Source: Getty)

A Spanish infrastructure firm in charge of Heathrow airport has said it will be moving its international headquarters from the UK over fears around Brexit.

Ferrovial, which is the largest shareholder in Heathrow and also owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said it plans to move from its international base in Oxford to the Netherlands so that it can remain under European Union law.

The news will come as a blow to the government after parliament voted through proposals yesterday for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, which is run by the Spanish infrastructure operator.

Read more: Heathrow boss can't guarantee prices won't rise to pay for third runway

With its headquarters in Spain, Ferrovial runs airports across the world, but the company’s revenues were down from €2.9bn (£2.56bn) to €2.7bn in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period the year before.

In a statement, the firm said: "Ferrovial has considered the relocation of the corporate registered office of holding companies of international businesses, currently in the UK, to a jurisdiction which is under the umbrella of European Union law.

"There is no impact on employment, and our operations in the UK will remain unchanged."

Read more: Parliament backs third runway at Heathrow with strong majority

It is the latest in a wave of companies which have signalled a departure from the UK following the decision to leave the EU, with car giant BMW yesterday threatening to close UK plants if Brexit hampers supply operations.

Last week major plane manufacturer Airbus also warned that it would considering abandoning operations in the UK in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.

Related articles

BMW warns Brexit could force UK plant closures
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

UK car investment halves as industry body blames Brexit uncertainty
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

City hits back at European Banking Authority over Brexit warning
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff