Sebastian McCarthy

A Spanish infrastructure firm in charge of Heathrow airport has said it will be moving its international headquarters from the UK over fears around Brexit.

Ferrovial, which is the largest shareholder in Heathrow and also owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said it plans to move from its international base in Oxford to the Netherlands so that it can remain under European Union law.

The news will come as a blow to the government after parliament voted through proposals yesterday for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, which is run by the Spanish infrastructure operator.

Read more: Heathrow boss can't guarantee prices won't rise to pay for third runway

With its headquarters in Spain, Ferrovial runs airports across the world, but the company’s revenues were down from €2.9bn (£2.56bn) to €2.7bn in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period the year before.

In a statement, the firm said: "Ferrovial has considered the relocation of the corporate registered office of holding companies of international businesses, currently in the UK, to a jurisdiction which is under the umbrella of European Union law.

"There is no impact on employment, and our operations in the UK will remain unchanged."

Read more: Parliament backs third runway at Heathrow with strong majority

It is the latest in a wave of companies which have signalled a departure from the UK following the decision to leave the EU, with car giant BMW yesterday threatening to close UK plants if Brexit hampers supply operations.

Last week major plane manufacturer Airbus also warned that it would considering abandoning operations in the UK in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.