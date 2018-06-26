Sebastian McCarthy

The number of mortgages approved by banks rose to its highest level in four months in May, with the average size of a mortgage passing the £200,000 mark for the first time ever.

Roughly 39,200 mortgages were approved last month, rising from 38,300 in April. However, mortgage approvals remained below the 39,700 average in the last year.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club said that mortgage approvals remained at a "relatively lacklustre level" due to limited consumer purchasing power, fragile confidence and the prospect of further gradual Bank of England interest rate rises over the coming months.

Archer said: "There seems little evidence that cutting stamp duty for first-time buyers in the Budget has yet provided a noticeable boost to housing market activity."

While bank-approved mortgages in May were still four per cent lower compared with the year before, estimated gross mortgage lending in May was eight per cent higher than the same period in 2017 at £22.2bn, according to trade body UK Finance.

Eric Leenders, managing director, Personal Finance at UK Finance said: "There was modest growth in card spending, reflecting a boost to retail sales amid the good weather over recent bank holidays and the Royal Wedding celebrations."

Leenders added: "However, the overall economic picture remains mixed, as household incomes continue to be squeezed. This may explain the growth of deposits held in instant access accounts, with consumers increasingly choosing to keep their money close to hand."

The news comes after recent figures showed monthly house prices in London fell 0.7 per cent this month from May, despite an annual price increase of 2.9 per cent on the year before.