Trump blasts Harley-Davidson for waving ‘white flag’ in trade war

US President Donald Trump took aim at motorbike manufacturer Harley-Davidson last night after it said it would move production away from the US to avoid European Union tariffs.

Last night Trump tweeted:

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Yesterday it emerged that Harley-Davidson is planning to move some of its production outside the US to avoid EU tariffs imposed as part of the tit-for-tat trade war with the US.

In a filing to the US market regulator, it said: "To address the substantial cost of this tariff burden long-term, Harley-Davidson will be implementing a plan to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden."

Harley-Davidson currently has production plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand, but is based in Wisconsin.

Its motorcycles appeared among a list of US goods targeted by the EU when it hit back against Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Other US goods hit by the 25 per cent tariffs include orange juice and bourbon.

Harley-Davidson said the policy would result in an incremental cost of about $2,200 (£1,657) per average motorcycle exported from the US to the EU, translating as an incremental costs of $30m to $45m for the rest of 2018.

“Harley-Davidson believes the tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region,” it said.

The European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) sounded a warning over a potential deterioration in US-EU trade relations back in March, saying it is "deeply concerned" at recent statements made by both parties.

The ACEM said while it appreciated the reasons behind a potential retaliation by the EU if the US increases tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, the motorcycle industry would be "severely damaged" if brought into the trade dispute.

It is not only the EU that has fallen foul of Trump's isolationist trade policies. His most high profile foe is China, which has been hit with tariffs on $50bn worth of goods.