Josh Mines

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye has said he can't guarantee prices won't go up to pay for the airport's third runway.

Speaking on the BBC's Today Programme, he said: "it'd be foolish to guarantee flat charges," although he added it was "way to early to make commitments".

When pressed on cost and timescales for the mammoth aviation project, Holland-Kaye said he was confident it would be completed in budget and on-time.

The entire project is expected to cost around £14bn of privately funded money, and is set to open in 2026.

"We can now get on with confidence with a strong mandate from parliament. We're very good at this we'll deliver on time and on budget," he added.

The airport chief executive's comments come the day after MPs unanimously voted in favour of building the third runway.

Before the vote, politicians from both sides of the bench slammed foreign secretary Boris Johnson's no show.

It was initially unclear where Johnson actually was at the time of the vote, although it later emerged he was in Afghanistan on a diplomatic visit.

Johnson has faced particular anger over not turning up as he is a staunch opponent to the third runway plans, and even promised to slow down construction by putting himself in the way of the bulldozer.

