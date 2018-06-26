Alys Key

The price of Jack Daniel's Tenesse Whiskey will jump by about 10 per cent in the European Union due to the bloc's new tariffs on US products.

The retaliatory measures on Donald Trump's tariffs came into effect last week, but the price increase on some products will take a few months to fully come through as goods bought before the tariff are sold off.

A spokesperson for Jack Daniel's parent company Brown-Foreman said yesterday that the price increase on the product could reach about 10 per cent once stockpiled cases have been sold.

But the price rise could vary as local distributors and retailers respond to the 25 per cent tax hike.

Earlier this month, Brown-Foreman warned that the uncertainty caused by the looming trade war was making it difficult for the company to accurately predict future earnings.

Yesterday it emerged that classic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson is looking at moving production out of US to avoid the EU's tariffs.

Its products appeared alongside bourbon on the list of US goods targeted by the EU when it hit back against Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Read more: The trade war will get worse before it gets better