Sainsbury's sales dip while Ocado and Lidl gain in latest grocer data

Alys Key

Sainsbury's was the only supermarket to see a decline in sales during the 12 weeks to 17 June, new data shows.

Sales slipped by £10m compared to the same period last year, bringing its market share down to 15.6 per cent, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Tesco, Asda and Morrisons also all lost market share despite an uplift in sales.

Overall sales at grocers in the period was up 2.1 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile discounter Lidl and online grocer Ocado both grew sales by 10 per cent each.

Katnar Worldpanel's head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said: “Lidl’s 10 per cent sales growth makes it the only bricks and mortar retailer to experience double digital growth, and as a major sponsor of England’s World Cup squad it will be hoping to see the team’s success so far translate into even higher growth in July."

Meanwhile rival data company Nielsen released figures showing that that Father's Day and the World Cup helped to drive a 1.5 per cent increase in the 12 weeks to 16 June.

Nielsen also showed that Sainsbury's lost sales, dropping 0.4 per cent. The tracker also indicated that Sainsbury's and Tesco lost market share while Morrisons and Asda held theirs.

