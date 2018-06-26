Josh Mines

The HuffPost is to move its newsroom to Birmingham in a bid to expand its team outside London - but it's only going to be staying there for a week.

It's part of a project called 'HuffPost Listens', where its news team will set up shop in Birmingham landmark the Bull Ring between 2-8 July.

The publication says the goal of the project is to "step out the London media bubble and accurately, humanely and emotionally capture the concerns hopes and dreams of people throughout the UK."

Read more: Arianna Huffington just stepped down as Huffpost editor-in-chief

The HuffPost will also show the public its editorial processes, and invite schools to hear about how news is created and what being a journalist is like.

It has also hired a reporter to work in Birmingham full-time, in what is the website's first ever appointment of a journalist outside London.

Polly Curtis, editor-in-chief, HuffPost UK said: