Rebecca Smith

Financial crisis-era 'bad bank' UK Asset Resolution said today it is on track to offload all the assets it picked up after the financial crisis by 2021.

The bank was set up in 2010 and borrowed £48.7bn to take on the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley (B&B), which were nationalised in the run-up to the financial crisis. It said today it had been working with advisors on how best to sell the remaining assets.

"As always, we will need to satisfy ourselves, UK Government Investments and HM Treasury that whatever option we choose represents value for money for the taxpayer but, subject to the continuation of supportive market conditions, we believe that it is probable that the process can be completed by 2021," UK Asset Resolution said.

The bank said its balance sheet had been trimmed by a further £14.5bn bringing the total reduction to £96bn since its formation in 2010. Some 79 per cent of the government loans have now been repaid.

In April, UK Asset Resolution announced the sale of B&B mortgage assets to an investor group led by Barclays Bank, which has allowed the repayment of the remaining Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) loan, and reduced the balance sheet by another £5bn.

Ian Hares, UK Asset Resolution's chief executive, said:

I am pleased that we have continued to make good progress in achieving our objective, with high levels of service delivered for our customers and an 83 per cent reduction in our balance sheet since formation in 2010. Following the financial year end, we agreed the sale of B&B assets which resulted in the repayment of the remaining FSCS loan to B&B and reduced our balance sheet by a further £5bn.

