Josh Mines

It's been a rocky start to the year for Carpetright, as it has been for many retailers. After announcing the closure of 81 stores in April, investors approved a £60m recovery plan earlier this month which the company hopes will be enough to save it from going the same way as Toys R U.

Unsurprisingly, the company's full year results today don't paint a positive picture for shareholders.

The figures

For the year up to 28 April 2016, Carpetright Group posted a loss of nearly £71m. Group revenue went down three per cent to £443.8m, while it made a loss of £8.7m before tax - crashing down from a £14.4m profit in 2017.

In what the company said was "tough trading conditions" in the UK, Carpetright like-for-like sales for the full year plummeted 3.6 per cent. A slight increase of 0.7 per cent in the first half of the year was wiped out in the second half, as sales went down 7.8 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Carpetright said trading in the first eight weeks of the new financial year was massively affected by disruption from its restructuring activity - stores suffered from stock shortages as suppliers withdrew their business.

However, it added that following the approval of its Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), Carpetright was starting to see stocks replenish and negative publicity start to ease slightly.

Carpetright is just one of many high street retailers currently feeling the pinch. House of Fraser yesterday said it had secured its own CVA and would be closing stores, while discount shop Poundworld collapsed earlier this year.

In fact, 2018 has been so bad that retail experts have claimed it could be the worst year for the sector since the financial crash.

A difficult trading environment, competition from online retailers, a softer consumer environment and higher operating costs are making it tough for high street businesses.

What Carpetright said

Wilf Walsh, Carpetright chief executive, said:

After a difficult trading year impacted by reduced consumer spend, increased competition and the legacy of an unsustainable, over rented store portfolio - the CVA and recapitalisation offers us the chance to rebuild Carpetright which remains the clear market leader in floor coverings with outstanding consumer brand awareness. This will be a transitional year for the Group as we work through our recovery plan.

In short

Carpetright profits suffered in the second half of the year, but the store hopes things will get better following its CVA.