Rebecca Smith

Network Rail has called out its "extreme weather action teams" this week, as part of efforts to stop rail services suffering in the heatwave hitting the UK.

It has installed mini weather stations and thousands of track-side probes to monitor local conditions, warning passengers that the hot weather can make the rails more likely to buckle.

Disruption has already cropped up for South Western Railway passengers with trouble at London Waterloo yesterday. Network Rail has said speed restrictions will be introduced during the hottest part of the day at "vulnerable locations", as slower trains put less pressure on the track and make the chances of it buckling less likely.

SWR has said emergency speed restrictions will be required this week, with the main affected stretch between London Waterloo and New Malden, meaning service alterations and cancellations.

The train operator said all country bound lines from 11am on Tuesday 26 June up to and including Friday 29 June will be affected by speed restrictions and delays as a result.

Trains will lose up to 10 minutes before reaching New Malden station, and may be held at signals for longer.

Andy Thomas, managing director of England and Wales at Network Rail said:

On very sunny days, rails in direct sunshine can be as much as 20 degrees centigrade above air temperature causing the steel to expand markedly and could, if not carefully monitored and action taken, buckle causing travel disruption. Our engineers and specialist extreme weather teams are monitoring track-side temperatures and vulnerable locations and will, if necessary, introduce temporary speed restrictions during the hottest part of the day to keep trains running, albeit more slowly than normal.

Parts of the rail get painted white too so they absorb less heat and expand less. Network Rail says a rail painted white is five to 10 degrees cooler.

South Western Railway disruption Between 3pm and 7pm trains will be altered on the following routes: London Waterloo to Guildford

London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour

London Waterloo to Alton

London Waterloo to Shepperton Through this period, a number of these services on these routes will be terminating at Woking, Surbiton, or Epsom.

