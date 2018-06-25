Felix Keith

“The football is almost like a side-show,” moaned BBC co-commentator Mark Lawrenson. “It’s all about VAR and the referees. It’s crazy.”

For once, the watching viewers were inclined to agree with him. Video assistant referees were bound to take time to bed in, but during Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Iran the man in charge, Enrique Caceres, allowed the game to descend into chaos.

Read more: World Cup 2018: England should not fear Group H last 16 opponents

Cristiano Ronaldo successfully appealed for a VAR-assisted penalty (which he then had saved) and was shown a yellow card after an off-the-ball clash with Morteza Pouraliganji, while finally Iran’s equalising penalty came courtesy of a VAR referral for hand ball against Cedric Soares.

The result: everyone on the pitch, in the stands and at home left bemused by the decision-making.

Spain scrape through top to face Russia

Spain stretched their unbeaten run to 23 matches last night to make sure they finished top of their group for the fourth time in their last five tournaments, but their 2-2 draw with Morocco was far from straightforward.

There are problems for stand-in coach Fernando Hierro to address before Spain play hosts Russia in the last 16. Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos, normally two dependable veterans, were at fault for Khalid Boutaib’s opener and it took an injury-time goal from Iago Aspas to spare their blushes.

The defence in particular looks suspect: Spain have now conceded 12 goals in their last six World Cup matches – as many as they had in their previous 18 combined.

Russia’s World Cup bandwagon loses a wheel

After a blockbusting start to their home World Cup, Russia were brought back down to earth with a bump when they lost 3-0 to Uruguay in Samara.

For those who had been wondering how much to read into Russia’s swashbuckling wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, this appeared to provide an answer: not too much.

In a match to forget for Stanislav Cherchesov’s side, they had Igor Smolnikov sent off and saw Denis Cheryshev – until now, their star performer at the tournament – net an unfortunate own goal.

While Russia’s bandwagon has lost a wheel, Uruguay’s is positively gathering pace.

Golden oldie El Hadary makes history

He may have ended up on the losing side and bottom of Group A but Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary at least made history in today's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

At 45 years and five months, El Hadary became the oldest player to feature at a World Cup and even saved a first-half penalty from Fahad Al Muwallad to keep his side in front.

Perhaps the evergreen stopper – older than three of the managers at this tournament – took inspiration from Panama veteran Felipe Baloy, who netted his side’s consolation goal in Sunday’s thrashing by England at the ripe old age – for a striker – of 37.