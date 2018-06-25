James Booth

Rebel investors at gold miner Petropavlovsk today called for an end to a “stupid” period in the company’s history and demanded its former boss be returned to power.

Shareholders Cabs and Slevin, who are co-requisitioners of the resolution to remove the board of Petropavlovsk, demanded the return of former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy and other former directors who were voted out by shareholders last year.

Read more: High noon approaches for Petropavlovsk with shareholder vote this week

“The time has come to put an end to this stupid intervention by so-called ‘activist’ shareholders like M&G a year ago and return the tiller to the hands of a man that knows the course,” they said.

Their call for change follows a letter sent to the Financial Times today by co-founder of the company Peter Hambro slamming the current chief executive Roman Deniskin for refusing to admit a project to construct a new processing plant (Pox) was “badly behind schedule”.

“In reply to questions from me and other participants, the recently appointed chief executive failed to say whether or not the commissioning, particularly of the flotation part of the Pressure Oxidation project, was sufficiently advanced to provide meaningful gold production in 2018,” he wrote.

Read more: Petropavlovsk's second largest shareholder warns against boardroom overhaul

A spokesperson for Petropavlovsk said: “The development of the Pox hub is progressing on time and will start commissioning during Q4 2018, with ramp up to commercial production throughout 2019... It is irresponsible and self-serving for the requisitioners and their supporters to spread false rumours to undermine the investment case in their fight to take control of the company.”

The vote for the composition of the board will take place on Friday.