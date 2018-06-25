James Booth

Edinburgh Woollen Mill chief executive officer (CEO) Philip Day has offered to meet members of a key Stobart Group committee ahead of a vote that will decide who will chair the company.

Day is the favoured candidate to chair the company of fund manager Neil Woodford and former Stobart CEO Andrew Tinkler, who was fired from the company’s board earlier this month.

Sources close to Day said he had offered to meet members of Stobart’s nomination committee who have not yet shown their hand as to who they will support for the chair role.

The Stobart Group has criticised Day for not engaging with them over his potential election.

They also raised questions over his suitability for the role noting his lack of experience chairing a public company.

The company also said that the nominations committee would seek to establish how independent Day was from Tinkler and the other requisitioning shareholders.

Emails between the pair seen by City A.M. show Tinkler and Day had last month discussed merging the Stobart Group with trucking business Eddie Stobart Logistics, which it span off in 2014.

They also swapped banter about boats and blackjack tables and arranged to meet at Day's Cumbrian castle.

Tinkler, who owns 7.7 per cent of the Stobart Group, is planning on voting against chair Iain Ferguson's re-appointment at the company's 6 July annual general meeting.

There is also set to be an extraordinary general meeting on 18 July to vote on Day’s candidacy.