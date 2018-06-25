£1.3bn Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project rejected on cost grounds

Mary McDougall

The government will not back a £1.3bn tidal lagoon project in Swansea Bay on cost grounds, Business Secretary Greg Clark confirmed today.

The proposal by Tidal Lagoon Power, which had provisional backing of £200m from the Welsh Government, involved building a six-mile horseshoe-shaped seawall with underwater turbines generating energy on the outgoing tide.

Clark told the Commons: "Securing our energy needs into the future has to be done seriously and, when much cheaper alternatives exist, no individual project, and no particular technology, can proceed at any price."

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed today "the same power generated by the lagoon over 60 years for £1.3 billion, would cost around £400 million for offshore wind even at today’s prices," which have fallen rapidly and are expected to continue to drop.

"At £1.3bn, the capital cost per unit of electricity generated each year would be 3 times that of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station" Clark said in his address to parliament.

Read more: City of London Corporation is making a switch to renewable energy

Ian Price, CBI Wales director said “it is disappointing that a financially viable model for the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project has not been possible.

“We appreciate the effort and energy made by politicians from both governments who have worked tirelessly to try and make this project a reality. At the end of the day any project has to be affordable for consumers."

First Minister Carwyn Jones tweeted that it was a "crushing blow to Wales".