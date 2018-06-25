The City of London has new sheriffs in town

Sebastian McCarthy

While they might be better known for clutching their gun holsters or taking on Robin Hood, sheriffs have taken to the limelight today for a very different reason.

The City of London’s historic annual election of sheriffs has taken place, as Vincent Keaveny and Elizabeth Green were elected to one of the country’s oldest civic offices.

Two sheriffs are voted in after Midsummer day every year in one of the key calendar dates for the City of London Corporation, the governing body for London’s financial district.

Their roles, which combine traditional ceremonial routine with modern day duties, involve supporting the lord mayor, as well as acting as business ambassadors.

Keaveny has a background in financial law, having served on the Committee of the City of London Law Society from 2006 to 2013 and acting as president in 2014/15. Now a partner at international law firm DLA Piper, the Irish-born financial expert advises banks and companies throughout the UK and Europe on banking, finance and capital markets matters.

Green, who has a background in retail, is currently director of her own farming company in Suffolk.

In their new roles as sheriffs Keaveny and Green will be making both domestic and foreign business visits in the aim of drumming up business for the Square Mile.

They also officiate at sessions at the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, where they work and have accommodation.

Dating back to the seventh century, sheriffs derived their name from being "shire reeves" that collected royal revenues in medieval times.

They are voted in at Guildhall by the liverymen of the City of London livery companies, comprising London’s ancient and modern trade associations and guilds.

Traditionally, the office of sheriff has been a pre-requisite to becoming lord mayor.

They will be succedding Alderman Timothy Hailes and Neil Redcliffe.