DEBATE: Could health secretary Jeremy Hunt be the next Tory leader?

Finn McRedmond, John Oxley

Could health secretary Jeremy Hunt be the next Tory leader?

Finn McRedmond, staff writer at Reaction, says YES.

The health secretary is rarely popular, and negotiating the post through austerity and then Brexit has been one of Westminster’s most thankless tasks. So all things considered, Jeremy Hunt could be doing worse.

The NHS is the most important domestic policy area for winning over the electorate, evidenced by it consistently taking a prime spot in election manifestos. And, for all the NHS-related anger previously directed towards him, Hunt has been its champion for a much-needed cash injection. In March, he indicated he wanted to see new taxes to increase spending on the NHS, and by June, Theresa May had announced plans for £20bn of extra funding.

In pulling this off, this erstwhile Remainer has managed to become the deliverer of the Brexiteers’ infamous £350m bus pledge, while cementing his Brexit credentials by criticising warnings made by Airbus and BMW at the weekend.

Fashioning himself as the vanguard of Britain’s most sacrosanct institution is a savvy move. Sajid Javid may just be getting nervous about the longest serving health secretary hot on his tail for leadership.

John Oxley, a Conservative commentator, says NO.

Combining a record-breaking, gravity-defying stint as an unpopular but high-profile minister with Brexit ambiguity made Theresa May Prime Minister. It will not do the same for Jeremy Hunt.

The party’s leading lights stepped aside from the poisoned chalice of succeeding David Cameron. Next time they will be out in force, and while the health secretary is talented and tenacious, he lacks a natural body of support in the parliamentary and voluntary party, limiting his chances in the post-May Battle Royale.

His association with austerity politics and tussles with junior doctors (not to mention the unfortunate slip-ups TV presenters may make with his name) make him an electoral liability, rather than an asset – a man of the past, not the future.

The next leader needs to be something more than a re-heated Cameroon. It has to be someone capable of uniting the party behind a bold, post-Brexit vision and taking that vision to parts of the electorate that others cannot reach. It is hard to see Hunt managing that.

