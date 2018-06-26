The trade war will get worse before it gets better

Joumanna Bercetche

The world economy is in relatively good shape, currently growing at almost four per cent – a level not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.

But, as policymakers have been warning, there are dark clouds looming on the horizon.

I attended the IMF and OECD conferences this year, and every policymaker I spoke to told me that their biggest concern was a trade war, and the undermining of multilateralism.

Since then, the first round of US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports – as well as on Chinese imports – has gone live, prompting angry responses from all around the world.

'I see you and I raise you' appears to be the guiding principle of these discussions

Last week, the Donald Trump administration upped the ante, announcing that it was considering imposing another round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

This was followed by a tweet from the US President suggesting that his administration is contemplating a 20 per cent tariff on European cars — unless the European Union backs away from the circa $3bn in retaliatory tariffs that it introduced on the US. “I see you and I raise you” appears to be the guiding principle of these discussions.

So far, economists have pointed out that the absolute level of tariffs as a percentage of global trade is quite small, with the impact ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 per cent of GDP at most, and around a 0.1 to 0.2 per cent impact on domestic inflation.

However, the next round of tit-for-tat is where things could start to bite.

Take autos, for example. Evercore analysts have warned that “a 25 per cent import tariff on auto imports would pretty much destroy the business of importing cars from Europe and China to the US”.

The financial cost of these tariffs could total €4.5bn for German carmakers (about 10 per cent of total earnings), and as much as $400m for US carmakers.

German carmakers dropped more than 10 per cent last week, while the DAX declined by almost four per cent.

Chinese markets also witnessed their worst week in months, on fears of a second round of tariffs that could target consumer goods exports far more than the first round did.

Forward-looking indicators, such as new orders, are also starting to slow down, suggesting that many businesses may have front-loaded their orders.

Political brinkmanship is making financial markets nervous, and this is precisely the gamble that Trump is making.

It is no wonder then that German carmakers are now engaged in talks with the US ambassador to Germany to remove the 10 per cent EU tax on American cars.

The question then becomes: how much repricing do we need to see in financial markets in order to put an end to the tit-for-tat retaliation?

Things may have to get a lot worse before it becomes politically palatable to make concessions.