Hot weather to disrupt south western trains until Friday

Mary McDougall

South Western Railway has announced service alterations between London Waterloo and New Malden until Friday "due to high temperatures."

The rail company has also warned of further disruption across the network.

The Met Office confirmed that today is the hottest day of the year so far after a temperature of 29.4C was recorded in St James' Park, London.

South Western Railway was awarded the South Western franchise in March 2017, and took over from South West Trains on 20 August 2017.

A planned strike by South Western Railway staff in an ongoing dispute over the role of guards on trains was cancelled last week following talks between the RMT union and conciliation service Acas.

