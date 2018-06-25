Alexandra Rogers

Hermes couriers are not self-employed and should be classified as workers, a UK employment tribunal has ruled.

In another boost for workers and a kick to the gig economy, the tribunal found that the 65 workers who had taken Hermes to court were in fact workers – and not self-employed contractors as Hermes argued – and therefor entitled to essential workers’ rights such as the national minimum wage and paid holiday.

The ruling affects the couriers who launched the legal action as well as the wider network of 14,500 Hermes couriers that operate under the same contract.

There will now be a further hearing in the employment tribunal to calculate the holiday pay, national minimum wage and any deductions the couriers are now due to receive.

The GMB trade union, which acted for the couriers, said the ruling "showed the gig economy for what it is - old fashioned exploitation under a shiny new facade".

“Bosses can’t just pick and choose which laws to obey. Workers’ right were hard won, GMB isn’t about to sit back and let them be eroded or removed by the latest loophole employers have come up with to make a few extra quid.

“Not only will this judgement directly affect more than 14,000 Hermes couriers across the country, it’s another nail in the coffin of the exploitative bogus self-employment model which is increasingly rife across the UK.

“We urge Hermes to sit down with us and have a meaningful discussion.”

The ruling is the latest blow to employers in the gig economy.

Earlier this month self-employed contractor Gary Smith won a long legal battle against his former employer Pimlico Plumbers over whether he was entitled to working rights.

Its chief executive Charlie Mullins said he was "disgusted" by the judgment and that it would lead to a "tsunami of claims".

Citizens UK, which campaigns for the living wage, said: “The Hermes verdict will be a huge relief for gig economy workers who have been struggling with poverty wages and unpaid holiday for far too long. The writing is on the wall for bad employers, we hope to see more companies recognising the value of decent working conditions and paying a real living wage.”

Hermes has been contacted for comment.

