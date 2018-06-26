James Booth

The value of private equity exits in the UK plunged by more than 55 per cent in the first half of the year, new figures show.

The value of private equity-backed sales in the UK fell from £13.6bn in the second half (H2) of 2017 to just £6bn in the H1 2018, according to figures from the Centre for Management Buy-out Research (CMBOR) at Imperial College Business School sponsored by private equity firm Equistone and bank Investec.

The largest exits in the UK so far in 2018 are the £1bn sale of software provider to GP surgeries Iris to Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and the recently completed £1bn sale of Leeds-based consumer credit bureau Callcredit Information Group to New York-listed TransUnion.

The collapse in the value of UK exits came in the context of a wider European slowdown, although the UK was the worst performer.

The overall value of exits in Europe fell by nearly a third (30 per cent) from €56.9bn (£50bn) in H2 2017 to €39.9bn in the first six months of this year.

Shaun Mullin from Investec, said he was surprised at how “stark” the drop off in exits was but said: “The numbers don’t lie, there has been a slowdown, particularly at the larger end of the market.”

Mullin said there were a number of possible factors for the slump in sales including relative value of UK assets compared to European assets and worries about the slip in the value of the pound and the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

“There has been a lot of pent up demand for assets in the UK and if you look at relative value in the European jurisdictions a business which might cost you a ten times ebitda [earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation] multiple in the UK may cost you an 8.5-9 times multiple in Europe so there is a clear arbitrage there,” he said.

Adding: “As the pound has depreciated that ha given some of the larger asset managers pause for concern as well. There is also a little bit of paralysis ongoing in relation to Brexit and where we might find ourselves in 12-24 months.”

One bright spot in the UK was the small buyout market (less than £10m) where the number of deals nearly doubled from 24 deals in H2 2017 to 44 deals in H1 2018.

Mullin said: “That is very much a silver lining for us. We are encouraged by that, it provides the basis of the ecosystem and allows fast growing companies, of the kind that the UK which the UK needs to encourage and support, access to capital.”

That string of smaller deals looks set to continue with Livingbridge today announcing a sub-£5m investment in automated online investment platform Munnypot.

Mullin said he hoped the second half of the year would be more robust and said that anecdotally Investec was receiving a lot of enquires about transactions but it was difficult to know if that would translate into deals.