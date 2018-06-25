Alys Key

A corporate training firm which will debut on the London market this week has revealed that more than half its clients asked for help in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Mind Gym, which is set to be valued at £145m when it floats on Aim this Thursday, saw a surge in inquiries as the #MeToo movement exposed widespread harassment in workplaces.

Over 50 per cent of the firm's existing client base, which includes some of the biggest companies in the UK and US, contacted Mind Gym for help addressing bullying and harassment in their businesses as the movement emerged.

“The #MeToo movement is relevant to every organisation and creative industries are just as impacted as traditional sectors." said Octavius Black, chief executive of the company.

"Smart business leaders recognise that they get results by changing behaviour.”

Read more: Oxfam is cutting some jobs and aid programmes after misconduct scandal

Some 62 per cent of FTSE 100 companies have been Mind Gym clients, as have 49 per cent of the S&P 500 constituents.

Dr Mary Clare Race, an organisational psychologist who oversees Mind Gym product development, said: "For organisations wanting to truly tackle this challenge it is critical to take a systemic approach, and business leaders understand that you have to do more than set rules.

“All too often businesses focus only on the behaviour of the initiator. Whilst this is an important part of the solution, to truly create a climate of respect we must ensure everyone in the organisation is clear about what acceptable behaviour looks like and knows what to do when these norms are abused.”

Read more: Magic circle firm Linklaters has launched a #MeToo whistleblower hotline