Car sharing comes to Westminster with new Zipcar tie-up

Westminster City Council has agreed to expand its contract with Zipcar, the UK's largest car sharing network, so that more options are available to the borough's residents.

The new agreement will make two services available in Westminster: Zipcar Flex, a 'drive & drop' service that costs 29p per minute and is capped at £12 an hour, and Zipcar Roundtrip, a fleet of 185 cars and vans ideal for longer journeys that sit in Car Club only bays.

The inner-city borough will be the tenth in London to sign up to Zipcar Flex since it launched last year, joining Wandsworth, Tower Hamlets, Islington, and others. This makes it the only 'free floating' car service to encompass both north and south London.

Zipcar UK general manager Jonathan Hampson said: "Zipcar has been working with Westminster since 2009, and so we are absolutely delighted to be able to further extend our partnership. Since 2009 nearly 12,000 Westminster residents have discovered car sharing with us.

"We are excited that Westminster City Council shares our ambition to build on what has been achieved and to further grow adoption of this important concept as an alternative to car ownership in the borough. With the introduction of Zipcar Flex, I have no doubt at all that we will do just this."

Zipcar membership surveys show that signing up increases people's use of more sustainable modes of transport, such as cycling or the tube. Additionally, each Roundtrip Car Club car replaces 10.5 vehicles from the road, with many members selling their cars to join the service.

Members have also reported that their household car mileage, across all the cars in the household, decreased by 570 miles after joining Zipcar.

