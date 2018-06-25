Millennial green tea fans help put Whittard back in the black

Alys Key

Rapidly rising sales at tea and coffee retailer Whittard of Chelsea helped push it back into the black last year, in part thanks to the millennial taste for herbal teas.

Net profits swung to a profit of £251,000 for the year, compared to a loss of £1.4m in 2016.

This was off the back of a 20 per cent jump in revenue to £34.7m, which the company attributed to strong growth with both UK customers and international shoppers.

Chief executive Mark Dunhill told City A.M. that the wellness trend had brought greater numbers of young consumers into the shops.

"We're consciously looking to appeal to a millennial audience," he said. "The group of consumers driving the growth in tea are educated urban millennial women."

The company has invested in enhancing the in-store retail experience and refreshing product packaging to appeal to this demographic.

Despite the well-documented headwinds affecting the high street, Whittard has seen improving sales and better footfall in its stores.

The UK retail business posted like-for-like sales growth of 10 per cent. Tourists were key part of the growth, with sales to non-UK customers up 51 per cent.

Whittard refitted key shops visited by overseas visitors in Oxford High Street and London's Buckingham Palace Road.

While new stores are planned for the current year, Dunhill said he expected the size of the estate to stay roughly the same at about 50 sites.

He added that although spaces left vacant by retailers such as New Look and House of Fraser are too large for Whittard, the spate of stores closures has made retail property a "buyer's market".

"There aren't that many retailers who are expanding or looking to improve their estates so it is beginning to become a little bit easier to find high quality locations," he said.

