European fund manager DWS, formerly known as Deutshe Bank Asset Management, has bought an office project in Stratford’s International Quarter London (IQL) for £240m.

The 278,000 square feet (sq ft) building is part of a £2.4bn mixed use development site which has already pre-let over one million sq ft of office space.

The property, which will be constructed by the end of next year, was sold by Lendlease and LCR who run the site in a joint venture development.

Dan Labbad, chief executive of international operations at Lendlease, said: "Whether it be the sporting facilities, educational institutions clustered around Here East, or the East Bank – the Mayor of London’s initiative for the arts – this area of the capital is being totally transformed. Investors’ confidence is buoyed by the decisions of world-leading organisations, such as Unicef and the British Council, to locate their headquarters at QL."

He added: "Once complete in 2025, IQL will be home to businesses and organisations employing over 25,000 people, as well as incorporating residential properties, shops, restaurants, bars and some unique public spaces."

David Joy, chief executive of LCR, said: "Today’s announcement marks another important milestone for International Quarter London, Stratford’s new employment hub. By 2019, the new neighbourhood will be home to around 6,300 employees working for world-renowned organisations such as Cancer Research."