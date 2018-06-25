Catherine Neilan

Business secretary Greg Clark offered a semi-apology to industry today, after Cabinet colleagues put the cat among the pigeons this weekend.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt provoked criticism after he branded Airbus' intervention last week - in which the manufacturer warned it would exit the UK in the even of a no deal - a "threat".

Hunt told the Marr Show yesterday it was "completely inappropriate" for Airbus to warn that 14,000 jobs were at risk because of the Brexit process, saying the country was at a "critical moment" in the negotiations.

He demanded unity saying businesses should "get behind" Theresa May to deliver the "best possible Brexit".

Earlier in the weekend, it was reported that foreign secretary Boris Johnson had been overheard saying "f*** business".

Responding to an urgent question about the issue this afternoon Clark offered the business community an olive branch.

He told MPs: "Any company and any industry that supports the livelihoods of so many in this country is entitled to be listened to with respect."

What Airbus had said was “completely consistent” with what every part of the industry has been saying, Clark added.

Arch Remainer Anna Soubry asked for an assurance that the Conservatives remain the party of business, and that businesses should be free to speak out without being criticised.

Clark replied simply saying: “Yes and yes”.

But others were less convinced.

Labour MP and Brexit committee chair Hilary Benn told Clark it should not be necessary for a minister to have to come to the Commons to say it is legitimate for a firm to speak out.

Fellow Labour MP Chris Leslie asked: "What four letter word comes to mind when he thinks about the foreign secretary?"

But Clark had a ready response: "Jobs," he said, as Leslie shook his head.