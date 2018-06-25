Clarks boss given the boot after conduct complaint

Alys Key

The chief executive of shoe retailer Clarks has abruptly left the company after complaints about his conduct.

Mike Shearwood, who has been in the role for just under two years, resigned following an investigation into "complaints of conduct contrary to the family owned company's code of business ethics".

Former senior independent director Stella David has been named as interim CEO.

