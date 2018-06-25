Monday 25 June 2018 4:01pm

Clarks boss given the boot after conduct complaint

 
The retailer has accepted Shearwood's resignation (Source: Getty)

The chief executive of shoe retailer Clarks has abruptly left the company after complaints about his conduct.

Mike Shearwood, who has been in the role for just under two years, resigned following an investigation into "complaints of conduct contrary to the family owned company's code of business ethics".

Former senior independent director Stella David has been named as interim CEO.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

