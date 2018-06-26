Josh Mines

Investment must be made a "greater priority" for savers with money in defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, asset managers have warned.

In a paper released today, the Investment Association (IA) said that though auto-enrolment on to schemes was a "game-changer" for the sector, there are still issues around transparency and engaging savers involved in DC pension funds.

DC pension plans are increasingly popular for companies, and involve an employer, employee or both, making contributions to a fund on a regular basis, in contrast to a defined benefit (DB) plan where the employer promises a specified pension payment on retirement.

Read more: Pensioner households paying out nearly £9bn in income tax per year

IA argues more needs to be done to engage savers and encourage them to invest in a responsible and sustainable way.

It also called for greater transparency of investment costs within pension products and measures to ensure DC schemes can invest easily in the full range of asset classes.

Chief executive of IA Chris Cummings said:

Investment is the beating heart of the pensions system and is one of the most important factors in determining the value of savers’ pension pots. That is why investment needs to be made a greater priority for DC pension schemes. The amount people are saving is in many cases still too little to ensure a secure retirement. Industry, regulators and government need to build confidence in pensions saving and find new ways to increase engagement. Better communication before, at and during retirement will be critical. The investment industry is committed to working in partnership with those across the pensions landscape to ensure that savers get the retirement they deserve.”

Read more: Willis Towers Watson completes £85m buy-in deal for Aliaxis pension scheme