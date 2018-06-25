Highlands Natural Resources targets carbon dioxide production

Mary McDougall

Highlands Natural Resources today announced it has applied to lease 46,000 acres in Arizona to produce carbon dioxide.

London's Aim-listed natural resources firm claims the land is "prospective for commercial volumes of carbon dioxide."

The application follows rising fears of a shortage of carbon dioxide production in Europe which has threatened beer and fizzy drink supplies. Carbon dioxide is also used for chilling and transportation of food and has several agricultural applications.

The Highlands board said they will start discussions in due course with a range of potential end users to help fund drilling activity.

The area in Apache county that Highlands seeks to lease sits adjacent to land which had been pinned for future carbon dioxide production by Kinder Morgan, one of the leading carbon dioxide suppliers to the Permian Basin, located in western Texas and south-eastern New Mexico.

Permian Basin carbon dioxide pricing is "usually linked" the West Texas Intermediate oil pricing - and when it declined in 2015, Kinder Morgan cancelled its carbon dioxide plans.

Highlands believes "the recent sustained increase in oil prices signals the right time to acquire the carbon dioxide leases."

Carbon dioxide is used in the oil and gas industry to extract oil from pressure depleted wells. "The United States Department of Energy estimates that there are up to 83 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil in the United States lower 48 states via carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery" Highlands said in a statement.

Chairman and chief executive Robert Price said: "Highlands has a growing portfolio of assets which have the potential to significantly enhance well productivity. This is an exciting project in an area identified by one of the region's leading producers as being prospective for carbon dioxide and we look forward to evaluating it further."

Grant of the leases is subject to ratification by the Arizona State and Highlands expects this within the next two weeks.