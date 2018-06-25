Josh Mines

Boss of telecoms firm Daisy Group Neil Muller has resigned in the wake of the company failing to find a buyer.

Earlier this year, Daisy was put on the market with a valuation of around £1bn - but could not find a buyer, leading founder and significant shareholder Matt Riley to take full control of the company, as reported by Sky News earlier this month.

After Daisy was taken off London Stock Exchange sub market Aim in 2014, Muller aimed to expand through organic growth and acquisitions, funded through the backing of a private equity buyer.

During his time in charge, Muller oversaw a number of acquisitions, including Daisy's takeovers of Phoenix IT Group and Alternative Networks.

Daisy manages mobile, cloud and other services for business customers, calling itself the biggest independent provider in the market.

"As Daisy embarks on the next phase of its evolution, and having successfully led the significant transformation of the group over the last 3.5 years, Neil Muller has decided that now is the right time to pursue a new direction," a Daisy spokesperson said.

"Neil is extremely proud of what Daisy has achieved over recent years, and thanks the entire Daisy team, customers, partners, and shareholders for their incredible support. Neil will continue to watch with interest as the company continues its ongoing development and success."

