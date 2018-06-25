Josh Mines

Insurer Royal London has today launched a range of sustainable pension funds for its customers.

The five funds offered by the company offer a choice of options of varying degrees of risk, and customers can invest their pension in the funds individually or in a portfolio.

In total, the funds represent around £1.7bn in assets under management which will be handled by Royal London. Over the last five years, Royal London reckons the assets have delivered between four per cent and 12 per cent annualised return.

Lorna Blyth, head of investment solutions at Royal London said:

The sustainable team take an active role in ensuring we invest in companies that contribute positively to our society and environment. To help influence positive change they vote at annual meetings, engage with management and advocate strong corporate governance.” We’re proud we’re making a bigger impact in terms of helping our customers achieve their investment goals, whilst making the world a better place.

The creation of the sustainable pension fund comes as the industry faces pressure to make greener investments and consider the risks that climate change could pose to funds.

Last month, MPs in the Environmental Audit Committee said many large schemes were getting "complacent" over the risk that climate change posed to investments.

Schemes owned by companies such as BP, Lloyds Bank and Aviva did had not incorporated the risk of climate change into their long-term plans.

A few weeks ago, Canadian fund the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) became the first pension fund to launch a green bond.