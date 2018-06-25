German business morale falls amid global trade war threats

Mary McDougall

German business confidence dropped in June, suggesting the mood among company executives in Europe’s biggest economy is darkening amid global trade war threats.

The Ifo economic institute today published its business climate index at 101.8, a drop from 102.3 last month. The index has now fallen in six of the last seven months and is at its lowest level for over a year.

Current sentiment declined in all four sectors measured by the index - manufacturing, services, trade and construction. The index is based on survey responses from roughly 9,000 firms asked to give their assessments of the current business situation and their expectations for the next six months.

The readings add to signs that Europe’s biggest economy is cooling after a strong 2017, though economists say a recession is not likely. The Ifo last week reported that it expects the German economy to grow by 1.8 per cent this year, a significant downward revision from a previous forecast of 2.6 per cent.

German business leaders are worried about the implications of hefty tariffs on car imports from Europe, as threatened by US president Donald Trump. They are also concerned that a parallel trade confrontation between Washington and Beijing could harm German exporters who depend on the world’s two largest economies for growth.

The Ifo said the June reading was taken before a row over immigration broke out within Germany’s governing coalition that one economist called potentially more damaging than the tariff dispute, Reuters reported.

Merkel conceded that leaders had failed to find a joint solution to the issue in emergency talks yesterday. Should the migration row cause Merkel’s government to collapse and trigger a snap election, more serious economic damage would be likely.

“For the economy, this would mean further delays of the urgently needed investments, new structural reforms and strengthening of the (European) monetary union,” ING Diba economist Carsten Brzeski told Reuters.

